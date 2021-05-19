Juanita Helen Kudronowicz: loving wife, mother, grandmother, great- and great-great-gandmother, sister and friend to all.
Juanita passed from this life at 1:41 a.m. Tuesday, May 18, 2021, to join her loving husband, Ambrose (Andy) Kudronowicz, and son Kevin Kudronowicz and into our Heavenly Father’s awaiting embrace.
Her dedication to family and service have created a legacy of compassion and deep caring for those she has held dear to her heart. To her family, she has been the influencer of sound decision and the foundation of strong character. She has been the ear of empathy, the echo of laughter and teacher of crafts.
To her community she has been the smiling face and loving embrace to all veterans, a devout Catholic and child of God, and master crafter and giver of rosaries throughout the world.
She was born to Leonard and Christine Yochum on Feb. 19, 1935, and survived by Dodi and Ron Crawford, Kathy and Dale Hocking, Sharon England, Ambrosine (Annie) and Daren Nehls, Allen and Melinda Kudronowicz and is preceded in death by her husband, Ambrose (Andy) Kudronowicz, son Kevin Kudronowicz, sister Berditta Grant, and brother Kermit Yochum, who receive her in God’s love to the ever after.
Juanita has been a blessing and will be missed by all.
To her last breath she was surrounded by love and those who loved her.
A rosary will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at All Saints Catholic Church. Funeral Mass will follow at 11:30 a.m. Burial will take place at Lewis-Clark Memorial Gardens immediately following Mass.
Contributions can be made to All Saints Catholic Church, 3330 14th St., Lewiston, ID 83501.