Joye Southwick passed into her Lord’s care Monday, April 5, 2021, at her home in Connell, Wash. She was 73 and was born April 29, 1947, in Biwabik, Minn.
She moved to Portland, Ore., in her high school years. She met her husband, Ron Southwick, while attending business school in Portland. They were married for 54 years and were blessed with two children, Kevin (Jacqueline) and Karla (Charles), five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Inga, and father Arno Weiberg; her brother, Timothy; and three in-laws, Roger, Diane and Waunita. She is survived by her husband, Ronald; four brothers, Kenneth, David (Carol), Neil and Lee (Linda); and one sister, Carol (Donald).
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. April 29, at Lewis-Clark Memorial Gardens, 3521 Seventh St., Lewiston. A reception will follow at 1216 Eighth St., Clarkston.