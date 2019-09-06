Joyce Grace Munden Zimmerman passed away Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019, at 89 years of age.
She was born July 23, 1930, to James and Mamie Munden, of Clarkston. She was a graduate of Clarkston High in 1948, where she served as editor of the yearbook, president of the debate team and played tuba in the marching band.
Joyce had a passion for helping young people, and earned her teaching certificate at Western Washington State College. After a career teaching elementary school in the Shelton and North Thurston school districts, she retired in 1986. She served as president of the North Thurston Education Association from 1970-71. In retirement, Joyce enjoyed her home on Carlyon Beach in Olympia, and drew from her love of gardening to volunteer at the Olympia Chapter of Cooperative Extension. In 2006, she relocated to a retired-living apartment in Issaquah, Wash.
Joyce married Paul Gillie in 1950, divorced in 1964 and is survived by their children, James (Rose), Arlene (Robert Williams) and Timothy (Jenine), and several grandchildren. In 1978, she married Tom Zimmerman, who passed away in 1992. Joyce cherished a loving relationship with Tom’s children, Tom Jr., Frank, Heidi, Gordon, Raven Skydancer (Lou Flores) and Phoebe (Dan Martinson), as well as his many grandchildren.
Joyce was preceded in death by siblings Carl, Thomas, Velda Mae, Josephine and James, and is survived by siblings Betty Ann, Mardell and Robert, as well as many nieces and nephews. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends, including the North Thurston Retired Teachers Association and the congregation at Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church.
A memorial for Joyce will take place at 1:30 p.m. Sept. 13 in the Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church in Issaquah, Wash., followed by burial at 2:30 p.m. Sept. 14 at Normal Hill Cemetery in Lewiston. Memorials may be made in Joyce’s name to Evergreen Hospice by going to: www.evergreenhealth.com/hospice-care.