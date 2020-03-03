Joyce Eileen (Lytle) Frazier, 88, of Kamiah, passed away Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at Grangeville Health and Rehabilitation facility from complications of a stroke.
Joyce was born April 20, 1931, at Battleridge (family ranch) above Stites to Ernest Jefferson and Grace Mintalu (Gunter) Lytle. She was the sixth child of nine and attended Battleridge schoolhouse and graduated from Stites High School. She attended the University of Idaho in Moscow, where she was president of Hays Hall. She graduated from Lewis-Clark Normal School in Lewiston with a degree in elementary education.
Joyce worked at Hatwaii Gardens/Gibbs Produce, putting herself through college, and was also employed as assistant house mother/remedial teacher at the North Idaho Children’s Home in 1952. She taught one year as a third grade elementary teacher in Yakima, Wash., from 1954-55; second grade 1955-57 in Pierce; and first and second grade from 1966-67. She worked as a cook’s helper (the position was referred to as “flunky”) for the U.S. Forest Service of Clearwater National Forest at the Musselshell Work Center from 1953-54.
Joyce married Darrol Glenn Frazier, of Pierce, on July 30, 1955, and they celebrated 60 years together. They had three children, Denise Manfull, Kelly Frazier and Carla Coon.
Joyce taught school at Pierce for several more years, and also worked with the summer seasonal office as a radio dispatcher/secretary and janitorial work at Pierce U.S. Forest Service Work Center. She then transferred to working as a U.S. Forest Service timber scaler, traveling to the local mills for a total of 21 years before retirement. She and Darrol shared 17 years as 4-H leaders, hunting, fishing, canning, picking huckleberries and snowmobiling at their French Mountain and Oregrande Creek cabins. They built a beautiful home near Kamiah, where they gardened, harvested fruit trees, a variety of grapes and entertained family and friends. She and Darrol supported the grandchildren’s school and sporting events. She was a master gardener and enjoyed years judging at the Nez Perce, Lewis, Idaho, Latah and Clearwater county fairs annually.
Darrol passed away Dec. 8, 2015, from cancer. They were members of the Kamiah Lutheran Church. Joyce was preceded in death by her parents; siblings Lloyd and Floyd Lytle, Clinton Lytle, Ernest Lee and Grace Marie Lytle and Elvin Lytle.
Surviving siblings are Doris Jones, of Stites, and Arden Lytle (Carol), who lives near Harpster. Joyce is also survived by her three children, Denise (Chris) Manfull, of Orofino, Kelly (Gina) Frazier, of Battleridge, and Carla (Dave) Coon, of Kamiah; grandchildren Nate and Nick Manfull, Matt Coon, Stephan (Alexis) Frazier, Heather (Justin) Stanyeart and Danielle Frazier; great-grandchildren Cassidy and Mya Manfull, Addie Manfull, Devon and Haily Stanyeart and Ethan and Olivia Frazier.
In following Joyce’s wishes, cremation has taken place with no services planned. Joyce’s ashes will join Darrol’s at Clearwater Cemetery.
The family would like to thank Dr. Andrew Jones and Dr. Ronald L. Sigler and especially her friends and staff at Grangeville Advanced Health and Rehabilitation for their care and compassion.
Joyce’s presence with us will be greatly missed, but her positive spirit, vibrant smile and words of encouragement will be remembered forever by family and friends.