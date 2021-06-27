Joyce Cook Kneisly, 93, passed away peacefully of natural causes on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at the Life Care Center of Coeur d’Alene.
She was born March 1, 1928, in Firesteel, S.D., to Sylvester and Alda Cook. She was one of four children, having an older brother, John Allen; older sister, Margaret; and twin sister, Jeanne.
When she was 2, her family moved to Lewiston, where she attended school. After graduating from Lewiston High School in 1946, Joyce worked as a telephone operator for Pacific Northwest Bell, alongside her twin sister, for 16 years.
She married Bill Kneisly in 1951, and together they raised a son, Kevin, and a daughter, Michele. Joyce was a homemaker and took great pride in the upkeep of her home. She and Bill were later divorced in 1979.
After the children were raised, Joyce went to work at the Hallmark Shop. Later, she worked every weekend at Rosauers grocery store in the deli and bakery departments, where she was a food demonstrator. She particularly liked to see all the babies stop by her table. She retired 14 years later, after suffering a stroke in 2009.
In addition to her work, Joyce liked to volunteer her time. She volunteered in St. Joseph’s Hospital gift shop, collected door to door for the American Heart Association and washed many loads of laundry for the Life Choices Clinic.
She was able to live on her own for many years in Lewiston with the help of her longtime caregiver, Kimberly Bennett. Joyce then moved to Coeur d’Alene in 2019 and became a resident of the Life Care Center to be closer to her son.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother John Allen Cook; and sisters Marge Angelo and Jeanne Yocum.
She is survived by her son, Kevin Kneisly, of Hayden Lake; daughter Michele Reed, of Walton, N.Y.; granddaughter Willow Reed, of Manhattan, N.Y.; grandson River Reed, of Port Jefferson Station, N.Y.; nieces Carol Blankinship, Janet Clausen and Marcia Barkley; nephew Jim Angelo; several grandnieces and -nephews; and great-grandnieces and -nephews.
At Joyce’s request, no funeral service will be held. In lieu of cards and flowers, memorials may be made to the Life Choices Clinic, 2020 12th Ave., Lewiston.