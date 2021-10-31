Joyce Anne Stockburger

Joyce Anne McKinzie was born Sept. 8, 1935, and raised in Laguna Beach, Calif. She passed away Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, in McMinnville, Ore.
She attended the University of Oregon and then returned to Laguna, where she met and married John Stockburger, a small-town boy from Wishek, N.D. in 1957. John’s work led them from Camas, Wash., to California. Early in her marriage, she worked as an executive secretary for Link Aviation in Palo Alto, Calif. While living in Los Angeles, she volunteered for several years at Los Angeles General Hospital. In 1975, John accepted a job offer in Lewiston. There, they raised their two daughters and made many friends.
Joyce worked as a bank teller for many years and loved visiting with the customers. She loved to play bridge, but more than anything she loved being a mom to her two girls. When their girls got older and they became empty nesters, she and John traveled all over the world together, taking in as many sights and experiences as they could. Joyce was very friendly and outgoing; people were naturally drawn to her and she couldn’t help but talk with them. For years, she wrote letters to people she had met while traveling, keeping in touch and sharing travel stories with them.
John and Joyce moved to Vancouver, Wash., after their girls and their families settled in Salem, Ore. They lived in Fairway Village retirement community and she was very active in the Travel Club, played two to three nights a week in the bridge club, wrote a column for the local newsletter and was President of the Ladies Club. She had many friends in the neighborhood and loved her home and her friends very much. A few years after John’s passing in 2003, Joyce moved to Salem to be closer to her girls. Anyone who knew Joyce knew she loved tacos, pink, her grand-puppies, her family and making friends. It was hard not to like her.
She is survived by her brother, Gordon, from Mill Creek, Wash.; daughters Lisa (Craig) Snively and Carol (Kirk) Viegas of Salem; grandsons Michael (Bianca) Snively of Fort Wayne, Ind. and Devon (Jennifer) Decembre of Bend, Ore.; great-grandson Cooper Snively of Fort Wayne; as well as several nieces and nephews.
Please remember Joyce by wearing something pink. No services will be held. Please consider making a donation to Willamette Valley Hospice, 1015 Third St. NW, Salem, OR., 97304, or at wvh.org; or to the Willamette Humane Society, 4246 Turner Road SE, Salem, OR., 97317, or whs4pets.org.