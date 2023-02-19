Joyce Alsterlund

On Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, Joyce Alsterlund passed away peacefully in her home of 66 years, surrounded by her family. Joyce was born in Colfax Feb. 1, 1942, to Delbert Lazelle and Edith Darling Lazelle. The second of four children, she attended Palouse elementary, transferring to Potlatch Middle school and completing grades 7 and 8. She later received her GED. Joyce was an avid reader and a life-long learner. She was always trying new ways to knit, crochet, grow things, can and cook. She enjoyed spending time with her sisters Judy (Gerald) Reisenauer, Jo (Duane) Minden and her brother, Glenn Lazelle.

Joyce married Ron Alsterlund Oct. 29, 1955 and in 1956, welcomed son Kenneth Warren. Kenny was joined by Debi (1958) and Eric (1960), completing the family. She was preceded in death by Ron in 2002. She missed him every day.

