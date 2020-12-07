Joyce A. Reynolds, 99, of Moscow, died Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, at her home.
She was born Sept. 10, 1921, to Otway and Mollie (Gibson) Bodden in Kingston, Jamaica. She attended a girls school there and told of fond memories walking on the beach. She was proud of her grandfather who was a Wesleyan minister in Kingston. She so enjoyed the services, especially the singing. As a child her family made frequent trips to the Cayman Islands to visit her father’s family.
Her father was a sea captain and when Joyce was 10 years old he was lost at sea. Her mother later remarried and the family moved to England. Joyce served in the Woman’s Land Army during World War II. At the end of the war, she returned to Jamaica and her family moved to Australia. She married Roger Mallory in Jamaica and they moved to the United States and had two daughters, Annette and Marie. They later divorced. She and the girls moved to Australia and lived there for two years, she so enjoyed that time near her family. Joyce and the girls then moved to Moscow and she married Richard “Dick” N. Reynolds in 1963. They were married for 42 years when he died in 2005. Following Dick’s death, she made her home with her daughter, Marie.
Joyce worked at David’s Department Store for many years. She excelled and became the buyer and manager of the ladies’ ready-to-wear department. She loved it and also coordinated and directed the annual style show presented on the University of Idaho Campus. She enjoyed gardening and was very proud of her flower beds, she especially loved white poppies.
Mother was a quiet, reserved Jamaican-English lady, very much a lady. She had a kind, loving spirit who always saw the good in people, was compassionate of others and selfless to a fault, always thinking of the other person first. She always had a kind and loving comment to say, was very spiritual and loved her family dearly. She missed her deceased family greatly and often liked to just sit quiet and “think.”
There are no words to say how much we’ll miss her forever. Her love can’t be replaced. For those who never met her, we wish you had, you would have loved her. You would have wrapped your arms around her and loved her as we have.
Surviving her are her daughters. Annette (Karl) Baker-Owens of Spokane and Marie (Mike) McCabe of Moscow; grandchildren, Richard (Carrie) Baker of Spokane, Angelique (Kerry) Kenoyer of Moscow and Laura Holien; great-grandson, Matthew Baker; stepchildren, Rick and Lucille Reynolds of Oregon, Patricia (Joe) Hulett of Lewiston and Steve (Cindy) Reynolds of Moscow; stepgrandchildren, Chris, Craig and Dion; several step-great-grandchildren; and her dear friend, Arlene.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Otway and Mollie; husband, Dick; stepfather, Ernie; brother, Geoffrey Gibson; and sister, Mamita (Norma) Freimuth.
A viewing will be held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday and 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Short’s Funeral Chapel, 1225 E. Sixth St., Moscow. A private graveside service will be at the Moscow Cemetery on Thursday with Pastor Norman Fowler of the First Presbyterian Church officiating.
The family suggests memorials be made to a charity of choice. They would also like to thank Dr. Francis Spain for taking such good care of her and to the paramedics who responded on Thursday, especially Ryan, who was a great comfort to them.
Those we love don’t go away, they walk beside us every day. Unseen, unheard, but always near, so loved, so missed, so very dear. In the words of our mother “God bless you.”
Arrangements have been entrusted to Short’s Funeral Chapel, Moscow, and online condolences may be sent to www.shortsfuneralchapel.com.