Joy Michener Pratt, 91, passed peacefully on Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at Schneidmiller Hospice House, in Coeur d’Alene.
She was born Jan. 8, 1928, to Roy and Ruby Michener in Clallam Bay, Wash. She was the youngest of six children, with brothers Ivan, Lloyd, Vern, Mervin and sister Jean. Joy’s family was from Alberta, Canada. She was the only child born in the United States.
She was married to Bill Pratt on Jan. 17, 1948, in Kennewick. They were happily married for 64 years, until Bill passed in 2011. Joy and Bill lived in Washington state until they moved to Coeur d’Alene in 2008, to be closer to their daughter and her family.
They shared a love of travel, enjoying trips to Europe, Spain, Australia, England, Scotland, Fiji, Mexico, Canada and each of the United States, including Alaska and Hawaii. They were always hungry for knowledge, especially of the history, arts and culture of the places they visited, as well as participating in workshops sponsored by the Road Scholar program.
Joy is survived by her daughters, Jeanie (Bill) Wagener, Jan (Pat) Beauchamp, Sandy (Stacy) Pratt and Carol (Kam) Manos; seven grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
A celebration of life service will be held at 4:30 p.m. Aug. 4, at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 501 E. Wallace Ave., Coeur d’Alene.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of North Idaho, 2290 W. Prairie Ave., Coeur d’Alene, ID 83815. Please view and sign Joy’s online guest book at www.englishfuneralchapel.com.