Private First Class Joshua Joel Jenkins, 21, of Potlatch, died Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, in his Army barracks in El Paso, Texas.
He was found in the morning, unresponsive, and they were unable to resuscitate him. While the investigation is still ongoing, it has been stated by his command that they do not suspect foul play.
He was an active duty Army soldier in the 1st Armored Division, 1st Brigade, 1-36 Infantry, Able Company, 2nd Platoon. Josh was “... recently selected to be the platoon RTO (Radio Transmitter Operator) which is reserved for a top performer ...” according to a letter sent by his captain, Yohei Sakamoto.
Josh was born June 21, 1998, in Lancaster, Calif., to his parents, Joleen and Jeremiah. He is survived by his mother and stepfather, Joleen and Christopher Tietz; his father and stepmother, Jeremiah and Heather Jenkins; his sister, Jordan Jenkins; his brother, William Tietz; and both sets of grandparents on both sides, Kathleen Herriott and Michael Wisehart on mother’s side, Sharon (Dave) Calvert and Steve (Ann) Jenkins on father’s side. He is also survived by many loving aunts, uncles, cousins, military brothers and countless friends whom he loved like family.
Although Josh was born in Lancaster, he moved to Huntington Beach, Calif., during elementary school. Josh loved beach life and could often be found with friends, skateboarding to just about anywhere he was allowed to go, and sometimes places he wasn’t.
In eighth grade, he moved, with his mother and sister, to Potlatch. Josh considered Potlatch to be his “home.” He graduated from Potlatch High School in May 2016. When coming home to visit, he would make it a point to try to see as many of his friends as he could and get the most out of the time he had. Josh was responsible for the smiles on many faces, as well as the shaking of many heads. His energy and charisma will be sorely missed on this Earth.
Josh was laid to rest Wednesday, Jan. 22 at Joshua Memorial Park in California surrounded by family, and by many friends both new and old.
Friends are invited to join our family for an Idaho memorial service that will take place for Josh at 10 a.m. Saturday at the American Legion Log Cabin in Potlatch.