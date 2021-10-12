The only favor I would ask before I’m called away is to let me be a cowboy again, just for one more day. Old Cowboy Gypsy Joe has moved on to greener pastures.
Joseph Eugene Yockey passed away Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, at his home in Elk River from complications because of cancer, after battling with the disease for more than 17 years.
Joe was born Sept. 28, 1951, in Moscow, the son of Bill Yockey and Joan (Parkins) Coleman. Joe attended Troy High School before entering the workforce. A bit of an outdoors renaissance man, Joe made his living over the years farming, ranching, logging, driving truck, working as a mechanic, and of course, cowboying.
His final years before retirement he spent working for Stout Farms out of Genesee. Joe enjoyed spending his time with family and friends, and spent many hours riding, hunting and fishing throughout the mountains of Idaho, western Montana and eastern Oregon. He was known for his quick wit, his sense of humor, and regaling friends and family with stories of his hunting, logging and cowboying antics from over the years. He could rarely be found without a cowboy hat on his head, a smile on his face, and a Rainier beer in his hand.
Joe was preceded by his parents and his brothers Paul, Terry and Lee Abbott, and Lonnie and Wes Coleman. Joe is survived by his children, Joseph Yockey and Pilar Alonso, of Rota, Spain, Timothy and Sheree Yockey, of Troy, and Eugene and Andrea Yockey, of Benson, Ariz.; his grandchildren, Anthony Yockey, of Seattle, TJ and Kendra Yockey, of Troy, Mckenna Yockey and Nick Toney, of Denver, Madisen and Kourtney Yockey, of Bakersfield, Calif., Gabriella Yockey, of Long Island, N.Y., Sarah Yockey, of Tucson, Ariz., Renee Yockey and Celina Yockey, of Benson, Ariz., and Alonso Yockey, of Rota, Spain; his great-grandchildren, Leo and Rohen Toney, of Denver; siblings Larry Yockey, of Elk River, Clay Yockey, of Troy, Bonnie Miller, of Kellogg, Joe Abbott, of Bellingham, Wash., Pete Abbott, of Port Orchard, Wash., Dave Abbott, of Clarkson, and Bob Abbott, of Coasta Mesa, Calif.
A remembrance ceremony will be held at 3 p.m. Oct. 23 in Elk River at Tom’s Tavern. The Yockey family would like to extend a special thank you to the community of Elk River for their love, care and friendship of Gypsy Joe over the final years of his life.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow and condolences may be left at shortsfuneralchapel.com.