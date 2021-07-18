Joseph Robert Polillo, 67, passed away Tuesday, May 4, 2021.
The middle child of five, Joe was born in Lewiston on May 4, 1954. His daughter, Cassey, said, “He was a great dad and always put everyone else first.”
Joe graduated from Lewiston High School in 1972. After serving in the U.S. Navy, he worked at the Clearwater Paper Mill until retirement.
He was a big fan of the Denver Broncos, performed as a disc jockey on occasion at the Lewiston roller rink, and was a talented roller skater. Joe enjoyed camping, yard work, playing with his two golden retrievers, and having family get-togethers with his kids and grandkids.
Joe is deeply missed by his family and friends. Besides his daughter, Cassey, he is survived by his son, Joey; sisters Diana, Julia and Lora; grandchildren, Adaline, Miley, Caden, Reid, Hailey and Jaicey; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by both parents. An older brother, George, died in 1977.
In Joe’s honor, a celebration of life event was held at Hells Gate State Park on June 26.