On Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, surrounded by his family, the world lost a special man, Joseph L. Meiners. He was 96.
Joseph was born Dec. 4, 1923, to Lester and Ruth Meiners, of Nezperce. Joseph had two siblings, Jack Meiners and Eva May Syron, both of Nezperce.
On Aug. 22, 1943, he married his love, Lucy Marie Hill. Together they farmed in Nezperce and had two children, Joseph Dale and Peggy Louise.
Joe defended our country during World War II; he was a veteran of D-Day and the Battle of the Bulge. He honored his country.
Joe was preceded in death by his parents, Lester and Ruth; his son, Joseph Dale; his wife, Lucy; and his siblings, Jack and Eva May.
Joseph is survived by his daughter, Peggy; granddaughter Karen (Bruce) Long; grandson Patrick (Carolyne) Pelton; great-grandson Kristofer Long; and great-great-granddaughters Elizabeth Long and Rylie Anne Long.
A memorial service for Joseph will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Nezperce Christian Church, followed by a late luncheon. You may submit condolences to the family at Blackmerfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are under the direction of the Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville.