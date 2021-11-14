Joseph Kent Lothrop II, 65, died peacefully with his loving wife, Arleen, and dear children by his side Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021.
He was born in Boise on Aug. 27, 1956, to Joe and Amelia Lothrop. He was raised in Lewiston with siblings, Sharon, Louisa and Robert. After high school graduation in 1974, Joe served in the Navy on the USS Bainbridge in Bremerton, Wash., as a signalman. He used the G.I. Bill to attend the University of Idaho where, he was a ringer on the Law School’s intramural basketball team while majoring in history. During his Vandal years, he made many lifelong friends.
In the early 1980s, Joe moved to Boise, where he began his 34 year career in the insurance industry and had two children, Ryne and Jessica, with his first wife, Alice Dey. In 1994, he married Arleen and they had two children, Joey III and John. Joe wanted a “Leave it to Beaver” life, and he worked hard to create it. He loved family vacations and videotaped them with priceless narratives.
Over the years, he found great joy coaching his children’s baseball and basketball teams. He also played on city softball and basketball teams. Joe was an original and lifelong season ticket holder of the Boise Hawks. On weekends, he could be found watching sports on his seven TV setup so that he wouldn’t miss a play. He was an avid fan of the Idaho Vandals, Chicago Cubs, Arizona State Sun Devils, Detroit Tigers and Dallas Cowboys. During the summer, he enjoyed camping with his family and dirt bike riding with the Ruzickas. Joe happily retired in 2018 and spent time traveling with Arleen to Hawaii, baseball stadiums across the nation, Alaska and multiple states in their RV with their dog, Seven.
Joe was very proud of being sober since Dec. 18, 1993, and that his children followed in his footsteps in this regard.
He is survived by his wife, Arleen; children, Ryne (Johnna), Jessica and Joey III; grandchildren, Aiden, Kolten, Kaydence, Lukas, Avery and Kallie Jo; mother-in-law, Celeste; and stepmother, JoAn. Joe was preceded in death by his parents and his son, John.
A celebration of life will take place beginning with a 10 a.m. rosary and Funeral Mass at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Nov. 16, at St. Mark’s Catholic Church, 7690 Northview, Boise. If you are unable to attend in person, you may join the family virtually at st.marksboise.org. Burial will take place at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 17, at the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the John Lothrop Memorial Scholarship Fund in care of St. Mark’s Church.
We are confident that Joe and John are together again in heaven rocking out.
“I’m as free as a bird now.”