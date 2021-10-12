Joseph H. Dimke

Joseph Howard Dimke, a longtime Clarkston resident, passed away Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, at the age of 97 at Avalon Care Center in Pullman, after contracting COVID-19 even after being vaccinated.
Joe was born May 28, 1924, and was the third of four children of William L. Dimke and Magdalene Vantine Dimke. He joined his sister, Vivian E. Bellemere, and brother Ronald L. Dimke, and was later followed by younger brother Vernon E. Dimke at the family home in Clarkston.
Joe graduated from Clarkston High School in 1944 and was the student body president. He was active in sports, including football and track, where he was an accomplished hurdler. He went on to join the Washington State College, now Washington State University, football team until he had to make the choice between football and his studies. He graduated in 1949 with his Bachelor of Science degree in architectural engineering.
Joe married the love of his life, Lillian L. Camastral, Aug. 20, 1955, at the Seymour Lutheran Church in Fall Creek, Wis. Joe and Lillian enjoyed 56 years of marriage until Lillian’s death March 9, 2012. Joe and Lillian raised four loving daughters, Pam, Lorri, Cheryl and Steph, at their home in Clarkston, which Joe designed and built in 1965.
Joe worked early in his career as an architect in Anchorage, Alaska, and Portland, Ore. In 1955, he spent four months studying architecture in Europe. He was a partner in the Putnam & Dimke Architecture firm and later was a self-employed architect until his retirement in 1991. He designed many of the schools and commercial buildings in the Lewiston-Clarkston area, including the Elks Club, the YWCA building and Highland Elementary. He also designed several buildings for one of his favorite clients, the Nez Perce Tribe.
He was a longtime member of the Lewiston Golf & Country Club, where he recorded five holes-in-one. Joe was active in the community and was a member of the Clarkston Art Center, the Lewiston Kiwanis Club where he served as president, and he served on the Clarkston Planning Commission. He was an accomplished pilot and artist, especially in the area of woodworking. The loves of his life, the order changed depending upon the weather and who was visiting, were his family, especially his grandchildren, golf, and the Lewis-Clark State Warriors baseball team, where he never missed an opportunity to teach his grandkids to harass the umpire when he believed they missed a call. Joe was known for his skilled golf game, especially his ability to sink those long putts, his great sense of humor and silly antics, especially when entertaining his grandchildren. His infectious laughter and positive outlook on life will forever hold a warm place in our hearts.
Joe was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers and sister; his wife, Lillian; his daughter Cheryl Brown; and his great-grandchild Jaxon Adolfson. He is survived by his daughters Pam (Wes) Albright, Lorri (Dan) Hally and Steph (Bob) Baker; his grandchildren Kim (Jared) Schmidt, Kellie (Jason) Hoy, Rob (Sophia) Adolfson, Justin (Jackie) Albright, Billy (Kim) Albright, Amber (Randy) Owen, Brandon (Morgan) Hally, Matt Hally, Mary (Keagan) Larson, Curtis Baker and Carson Baker; and 12 great-grandchildren, and two additional who are on the way.
The family thanks the caring staff at the Avalon Care Center in Pullman for the years of kind and compassionate care with a special thank you to Charese. Joe will be cremated at his request and be placed next to Lillian at the Vineland Cemetery in Clarkston. No public service is planned. The family will hold private graveside gatherings. Kimball Funeral Home is caring for the family. Online condolences may be made at kimballfh.com.