Joseph Frederick “Fred” Papineau passed away Saturday, March 21, 2020, at the age of 76, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Cottonwood. He had suffered several strokes prior to his death.
Fred was a longtime resident of Kamiah, where he worked in the logging industry. He was born July 5, 1943, at Gritman Memorial Hospital, in Moscow.
He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Thomas and Geraldine; his sister, Shirley; his brother, Tom; and his wife, Charlott Smith, of Minot, N.D.
He is survived by his sister, Kay Raeder, and husband John, of Enumclaw, Wash.; and his two children, Tricia, of Portland, Ore., and Tim, of Spokane.
At his request, there will be no funeral or memorial service and ashes will be spread in the mountains where he worked as a logger. He will be missed by all who had known him.