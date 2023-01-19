Joseph Alan Podrabsky

On Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, Joseph Alan Podrabsky, a beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother and son, passed away peacefully at Royal Plaza in Lewiston. He was 70 years old.

Joe was born Jan. 13, 1953, on Offut Air Force Base, Neb., to Joseph and Laurel Podrabsky. He spent his childhood following his parents to various U.S. Air Force bases with his sisters, Julie and Jackie, before they finally settled in Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho. While in Mountain Home, Joe starred for the Mountain Home High School basketball team, eventually earning a scholarship to play at North Idaho College followed by Lewis-Clark State College in Lewiston.