Jordie Dean Byington passed away Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, in Lewiston, at age 32.
Jordie was born to Terri Byington and Duane Falconburg in Twin Falls and raised in Jerome, Idaho.
Jordie went to Jerome High School, Class of 2006. He went on to Warner Pacific College in Portland, Ore., College of Southern Idaho in Twin Falls and Northwest Nazarene University in Nampa. Jordie was currently working part time for ServiceMaster Cleaning and Restoration in Lewiston and was full time with the Lewiston School District as a custodian. His former employment was as a custodian with the Jerome School District and Walmart in Clarkston.
He was a great inspiration to many. With a smile, he formed instant friendships. He had a passion for books and his favorite was anything about the Titanic. He enjoyed going on adventures to the garnet mines, mountains, Shoshone and Palouse Falls. On his last birthday, he took a cruise on Coeur d’Alene Lake and, along the way, took pictures of everything.
Jordie is survived by his brother, James W. (Jennifer) Whismore, of Jerome; grandmother Dolores Kindall, of Ferdinand; uncle Glen (Bonnie) Whismore, of Kendrick; and cousins. Jordie was preceded in death by his mother; father; and grandparent Jennie Louise Blackmon Byington.
A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Calvary Chapel, 1015 Burrell Ave., Lewiston, led by Pastor Rick Kopp, with lunch following.
A memorial service will be 5 p.m. Jan. 4 at Magic Valley Evangelical Free Church, 821 E. Ave. H, Jerome, Idaho, with a meal following.