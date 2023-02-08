Jonathan Victor Semingson, 66, passed away peacefully at his home outside of Pullman, surrounded by his loving family, on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023. Jon was born in Pullman to Eugene Semingson and Elizabeth Allen Semingson on July 1, 1956. He graduated from Pullman High and attended Washington State University to pursue engineering. He became a farmer in 1974.
Though he was a man of few words, when he spoke, his words were honest, his intentions clear, and his ideas and advice were impactful. His voice will be missed. Jon will be remembered by those who loved him as an intellectual man, one of the smartest men they knew, with an incredible and diverse taste in music. From reggae to opera to old rock ’n’ roll, he’d turn it on and turn it up until the windows rattled and the walls vibrated. He loved golf, loved his motorcycle and riding it.
Jon loved his garden and loved to plant the seed and watch it grow. Jon in shades and a beat-up WSU ball cap watering his garden with the old farm fire truck was a regular occurrence come spring.
Jon deeply loved his family. They will remember his incredible love and compassion for animals and his great sense of humor and stubbornness. Jon was the most stubborn man you ever met. And that world-renowned mustache, often seen twitching as he tried to hide a smile — will live on in infamy. Jon “Big” Semingson — patriarch. Devoted family man. Norwegian Viking king. He will forever be loved and forever missed.
Jon was preceded in death by his previous spouse, Terri Hall Semingson; both parents; and his sister, Kathryn Marie Semingson. He is survived by his beloved wife, Beth Semingson; his brother, Jeffrey Semingson; his loving siblings by marriage, Jessica Decker, Heidi Washington, Kristen Amanda, Melissa Marie and Joel David. He is also survived by his mother-in-law, Toni Johnston; daughter Emily Boller; three grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. Jon leaves behind his besties, John Staley, Jim McKee, Al Martinson, Dennis Hatley and Lee Fleming.
A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, at the Round Top Pavilion in Pullman. All are welcome.
Corbeill Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements. The family suggests memorial donations, in lieu of flowers, to be made to ATVP (Alternatives to Violence of the Palouse) and Whitman County Humane Society in honor of Jon “Big” Semingson’s name. Online condolences may be sent to corbeillfuneralhomes.com.