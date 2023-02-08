Jonathan Victor Semingson, 66, passed away peacefully at his home outside of Pullman, surrounded by his loving family, on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023. Jon was born in Pullman to Eugene Semingson and Elizabeth Allen Semingson on July 1, 1956. He graduated from Pullman High and attended Washington State University to pursue engineering. He became a farmer in 1974.

Though he was a man of few words, when he spoke, his words were honest, his intentions clear, and his ideas and advice were impactful. His voice will be missed. Jon will be remembered by those who loved him as an intellectual man, one of the smartest men they knew, with an incredible and diverse taste in music. From reggae to opera to old rock ’n’ roll, he’d turn it on and turn it up until the windows rattled and the walls vibrated. He loved golf, loved his motorcycle and riding it.

