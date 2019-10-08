Jonathan Richard Zylstra

Jonathan R. Zylstra, 61, died Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, at home in Pullman. He was born in Oakland, Calif., Nov. 30, 1957, to Margaret and Art Zylstra. He is survived by three siblings, Catherine (Gary) Owens, Lennard (Susan) Zylstra, Sylvia (Rod) Dittmer, and eight nieces and nephews.
Swimming in the American River during his early years gave him a passion for the outdoors, which remained throughout his life. He was honorably discharged from the Navy. He worked for several different organizations: Youth Outreach, Department of Corrections-Juvenile Hall, in Vancouver, Wash., and 7 Cedars Casino in Sequim, Wash.
Sober, transformed by Jesus, he spent the last five years of his life in Pullman active in AA and his church. Being generous with his time and money, he served his community willingly. A big man, he leaves a big hole. Jonathan lived deep, loved deep and swam deep. His parting words were always: “Stay in the light.”
Celebration of Life is planned for 6 p.m. today at Living Faith Fellowship, 345 SW Kimball Drive, Pullman. Online stream link: https://livingfaithfellowship.churchonline.org/
