On Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, Jonathan “Jon” Jay McPherson succumbed to injuries he sustained in a motorcycle accident near Peck. He was called home and joined his father, who preceded him in death. Jon was born June 28, 1981, in Pocatello, Idaho, to Larry Dale and Susan Diane (McComb) McPherson.
During his 40 years, he resided in the states of Idaho, Nevada and Colorado. In January 2020, he moved back to Idaho to live in the Clearwater region. Jon never met anyone he didn’t like; he was a friend to all he came in contact with. Jon was a kind-hearted and generous man, willing to give what he had to others even if it took his last dollar. He gave the best hugs. After a rough start in life, Jon’s persistent hard work, and unyielding need to make his own way in life led him to become an accomplished roofer. He worked hard for everything he had. With support from his significant other, Melany, he was following his dream and had taken steps to start his own roofing business, McPherson Bros Solutions, LLC. When he wasn’t working, he loved to be out riding his Harley Davidson, or cleaning imaginary water spots from the already bright chrome. He also enjoyed falling off his dirt bike, carving the slopes on his snowboard, hiking and fishing as well, though usually ended up swimming against his will when it came time to return to shore.
Jon is survived and loved by his mother, Susan McPherson; sister, Celin Himle; brother, Herman Dennis McPherson; and half siblings Cheryl (Randy) Spencer, David (Korlynn) Walrath, Lorna McPherson, and Loren (Laura) McPherson, as well as newfound genetic half siblings Michelle Kalbeitzer, Shane (Allison) Ward, and Kayla (Julie) Thomas. He will be deeply missed by the love of his life, Melany Hewlett. Jon is also survived by numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
Jon’s remains were cremated by Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home in Lewiston. Family and friends are invited to a memorial service to be held at 1 p.m. Oct. 30 at Big Eddy Marina, Dworshak State Park. In lieu of flowers, Jon asks that you grossly over-tip your server the next time you eat out.