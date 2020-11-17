On Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, Jonathan “Joe” Edward Munson passed away at age 69.
Joe loved the outdoors, camping, fishing, boating, gardening and canning. He had a great sense of humor, easygoing nature and kind heart. He is survived by his beloved Debra, her two children and grandchildren. He is also survived by his three children, Chad, Tony and Stephanie (who he loved very much), and seven grandchildren. Joe has nine living siblings, Hunts, Earl, Michael, Linda, Patrick, Nancy, Walter, Nona and Susan. Joe will be missed very much and we all loved him dearly.
Because of COVID-19, a funeral will not be held.