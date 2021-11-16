Jon Oather Weeks passed away Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at his home in Clarkston. Jon was born March 19, 1940, in Leesburg, Fla., to Frederick and Helen Weeks. He lived the majority of his life in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley.
Jon was a “jack of all trades” and could fix or build almost anything. He worked over the years as a hairdresser, a cook, a mechanic, an auctioneer, and owned his own used vehicle and RV business for many years.
Jon met Carol Hix 34 years ago, and they enjoyed their retirement years together. They enjoyed snow-birding in Quartzite, Ariz., for a few years. They also enjoyed frequent trips to the Oregon coast to see the ocean and visit the many antique stores.
He enjoyed being with Carol, visiting yard sales and auctions, fishing and camping, and creating things of steel and welding.
He was preceded in death by his parents and the love of his life, Carol. He is survived by his children and grandchildren, and he will be greatly missed by us all.