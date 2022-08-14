Jon Michael Waide, 58, of Menifee, Calif., died at his home Thursday, July 14, 2022, surrounded by his family. Jon was born Aug. 2, 1963, to Linda (Munson) and Kenneth Waide in Long Beach, Calif. He was the second of three children and their only son.
Jon spent his early years in Long Beach, before moving to Huntington Beach, Calif., in 1970. Among Jon’s fondest memories were the summers his family spent each year in Lewiston with his grandparents and extended family, which included boating, camping and fishing. Jon loved those times, from huckleberry picking in Headquarters, Idaho, to climbing up the fire lookout posts with his granddad to take in the beauty of the wilderness.
When Jon was seven, a trip to San Diego by Amtrak sparked a lifelong passion for trains. His favorite way to spend a day was to take his camera and go train-watching. Over the years he developed a vast knowledge of rail systems, specifically engines, and became a published photographer in rail publications.
Jon attended Ocean View High School in Huntington Beach, Calif., where he was a photographer for the school newspaper and played soccer and water polo. His family moved to Lewiston in his senior year, and he graduated from Lewiston High School in 1981. He would later earn his B.A. degree in business management.
In 1983, Jon enlisted in the United States Air Force. He served his country for more than five years as a decorated Staff Sergeant, Security Supervisor, (Military Police) and was stationed for two and a half years at Incirlik Air Base in Turkey. While in Turkey, Jon met and married fellow airman Cheri Ruiz. They had two daughters, Cierra and Shelby.
Jon joined the Tempe, Ariz. Police Department in 1989. His 20-year civilian law enforcement career included serving as a Special Investigations Bureau Gang Unit Detective, Crime Prevention Unit Sergeant, Field Training Sergeant and Patrol Division Senior Sergeant.
Much of Jon’s off-duty time was spent with his daughters, whom he adored. While their mother was deployed overseas during the Iraq war, he became their primary parent. Both of his daughters considered their dad to be their best friend.
After his marriage ended in divorce, Jon began searching for his first love, his high school girlfriend Pamela Pratchios. He succeeded, and they were married in 2009. He was a loved and admired step-parent to her two sons.
Following his retirement from the Tempe Police Dept, Jon was appointed as Law Enforcement Liaison for the Federal Railroad Administration, training first responders throughout the Western U.S. to respond to railroad-related incidents and crimes.
Jon also worked as the Environmental Manager for the Grand Canyon Railway in Williams, Ariz., before moving back to California to work as the Field Operations Senior Manager for Metrolink, where he oversaw the safety and security for more than 500 miles of commuter rail. He also administered the agency’s Law Enforcement Outreach Program and was its primary trainer. Jon was a certified active shooter instructor, assisting in rail transportation active shooter training for law enforcement agencies. He was also an instructor at the California Coroner Training Center.
In addition to trains and photography, Jon loved history, being with his family, solo skydiving and taking road trips throughout the country with Pamela. Jon also ran a marathon and achieved his goal of visiting all 50 states.
Jon valued hard work, education and integrity. He was kind and unassuming, put others first and made time to listen. He had a quiet strength and courage. Jon had a wonderful sense of humor and a quick wit. His recall was unparalleled, and he remembered every event, detail and date. He was someone you could count on. You would have a hard time finding anyone who didn’t like Jon.
He leaves behind his wife and soul mate, Pamela, of Menifee, Calif.; daughters Cierra Waide and Shelby Waide of Palmer, Alaska; mother Linda (Larry) Covey of St. George, Utah; father Kenneth (Chris Kowrach) Waide of Juliaetta; sisters Jeri (David) Hagen of Clarkston and Joelle (Joe) Mancuso of Thousand Oaks, Calif; stepsons Jacob (Jenny) Rocchi of Wildomar, Calif. and Paul Rocchi of Temecula, Calif.; and many family, friends and colleagues who loved him.
Services for Jon will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Aug. 30, at Riverside National Cemetery in Riverside, Calif., with a memorial reception immediately following at March Field Air Museum.