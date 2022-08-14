Jon Michael Waide

Jon Michael Waide, 58, of Menifee, Calif., died at his home Thursday, July 14, 2022, surrounded by his family. Jon was born Aug. 2, 1963, to Linda (Munson) and Kenneth Waide in Long Beach, Calif. He was the second of three children and their only son.

Jon spent his early years in Long Beach, before moving to Huntington Beach, Calif., in 1970. Among Jon’s fondest memories were the summers his family spent each year in Lewiston with his grandparents and extended family, which included boating, camping and fishing. Jon loved those times, from huckleberry picking in Headquarters, Idaho, to climbing up the fire lookout posts with his granddad to take in the beauty of the wilderness.