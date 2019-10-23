Johnson Edward Leighton Sr., of Lenore, at the Nez Perce Tribe Reservation, age 52, passed away peacefully Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, with his partner, Kim Pate, by his side.
He was born on the island of Oahu to Darlene (Greene Leighton) and Josh Leighton Sr. in 1967. After traveling the country with his family while his father was in the U.S. Navy, his family put down roots in Lapwai when he was in the fourth grade.
At Lapwai High School, he excelled in football, basketball and baseball. He was a member of the 1984 state basketball championship team. Johnson graduated from Lapwai High School in 1985. He earned a scholarship to play basketball at Blue Mountain Community College following high school. After a year there, Johnson transferred to Lewis-Clark State College to play basketball alongside his brother and friends.
Johnson had three marriages to Casey (Boyer) Gibbins, Danielle (Bohn) Scott and Heather Kinley, of Lummi, Wash. Johnson lived on the Lummi Reservation near Bellingham, Wash., for much of his adult life.
Johnson and his partner, Kim, recently moved home to the Nez Perce Reservation. It was everything he had ever wanted. They lived happily in their home on the Clearwater River. They enjoyed traveling and exploring all while keeping up with grandkids’ events. Johnson and Kim had an incredible “next level” love that will only continue.
Johnson was a skilled artist, whose work can be seen all over our local community and the country. He enjoyed practicing the traditional ways of the Nimiipuu, and his most treasured artwork was inspired by his people. He built a business called Riverbend Metal Arts in the spring of 2018. He was proud to have accomplished this and felt his work was healing to others.
Johnson is survived by his children, Skyler White Temple, Tileena Johnson, Johnson (Jay) Leighton Jr., Kayeloni Scott, Akela Scott, Lakisha Williamson, Alianna Cash, Winterhawk Leighton, Watiko Leighton and Jai’e Leighton; his sister, Judah (Sis) Leighton; and brothers Josh Leighton Jr., Jem (Tudi/Kota) Leighton, Jesse Leighton and Paris Leighton; his grandchildren, Jennilia White Temple and Tyrone White Temple; Layla Johnson, Adison Johnson and Sawyer Johnson; Jayden Leighton and Cason Leighton; and Kamai Crane; parents Darlene and Alfred Pinkham and Josh and Nancy Leighton; along with many uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
He will be remembered for the unique individual and great man that he was. He was an amazing artist, athlete, hunter, fisherman and so much more that made this man a powerful force of nature. His love for life was felt by all who knew him. But now, “he will fight no more forever,” a favorite quote from a man he admired so, Chief Joseph.
Memorial services will be at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Pi-Nee-Waus in Lapwai. Funeral services will be at the Pi-Nee-Waus at 10 a.m. Friday with a burial and dinner to follow. In lieu of flowers, a memorial account is set up at Lewis Clark Credit Union in his name.
Online condolences and memories can be shared at malcomsfuneralhome.com.