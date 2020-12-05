Johnora Z. Johnson

Johnora “Jo” Johnson, 94, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, just two days shy of her 95th birthday at her home in Palouse, surrounded by her loving family.
Jo was born Nov. 26, 1925, at Longview, Wash., to William Dean and Rachel (Pate) Capps. She attended her schooling at Winlock, Wash., and graduated from the Winlock High School in 1943. She attended Washington State University from 1944 to 1948 where she received a bachelor’s degree in psychology. She later received her teaching credentials.
She married Kenneth O. Johnson on Oct. 16, 1948, at Pullman and the couple moved to Palouse, where they owned and operated the Palouse Pharmacy in 1949. They operated the store until 1984 when Kenneth retired.
Jo started to teach kindergarten at the Palouse School in 1961, then taught first grade from 1981 to 1986 when she retired.
Mr. Johnson died in 1996 and Jo continued to make her home in Palouse.
She was a member of the P.E.O., the Xenodican Club, Delta Kappa Gamma, and the Retired Teachers Organization. She enjoyed traveling.
Survivors include two daughters, Deana R. McPherson, of Woodland, Wash., and Diane M. Fernandez (Tony), of Lewiston; and two sons, Edward K. Johnson, of Palouse, and Robert L. Johnson (Cynthia), of Danville, Calif. Jo is also survived by seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
A graveside memorial will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be given to the Palouse School ASB Scholarship Fund, C/O Palouse High School, 600 E. Alder St., Palouse, WA 99161.
Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is caring for the family.