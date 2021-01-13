Johnnie Raymond Humphreys, 81, died Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, at his home in Lewiston because of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).
Johnnie was born Jan. 31, 1939, in Bakersfield, Calif., to Etzel Hazen Humphreys and Della Molinda Jenkins. He attended Elmwood Elementary, Franklin High School and Humphreys College, all in Stockton, Calif., where he lived for 67 years. Johnnie was a deacon at Elmwood Free Will Baptist Church. He worked as a house mover, Tom’s candy distributor, bookkeeper, tax preparer and was an archery shop owner. He married Dorothy Humphreys on Feb. 15, 1958, in Reno, Nev. Johnnie retired in Lewiston, where he and Dorothy have resided for the past 14 years.
He is survived by his wife, Dorothy Humphreys, of Lewiston; daughters Deana Mason, of Lathrop, Calif., and Cindy Camarena, of Galt, Calif.; sons-in-law Richard Mason and Joe Camarena; brother Freddie Humphreys, of Reno, Nev.; granddaughter Janie Kause and grandson John Hulsey, both of Lewiston; granddaughter Jessica Salvador, of Lathrop, Calif.; grandson Steven Fuss, of Andover, Conn.; grandsons Adam Camarena and RJ Camarena and granddaughter Alisa Camerena, all of Galt, Calif.; and 10 great-grandchildren.
Johnnie was preceded in death by his father, Hazen Humphreys; mother Della Humphreys; brother Enis Humphreys; sister Deltha Walker; and grandson Joey Camarena.
A funeral will be at 2 p.m. Thursday at Mountain View Funeral Home, 3521 Seventh St., Lewiston. Dave Knittel will be the officiant.
