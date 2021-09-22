Johnnie Maurice (Perkins) Carpenter, 76, of Gainesville, Mo., and formerly of Craigmont, passed away Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at Mercy Hospital in Springfield, Mo.
Johnnie was born Aug. 29, 1945, in Los Banos, Calif., to Wilbert and Marguerite (Maxwell) Hill. She married Jimmie Perkins on March 23, 1967. Jimmie passed away May 24, 2000. She later met and married Max Carpenter June 10, 2009.
Johnnie loved her husband, Max, (our second hero and our second dad), cooking, bingo (the second family away from home), her badass car, trips with her June (as we called them Thelma and Louise), camping (her and Uncle Ronnie always swept the dirt around our tents), visiting California, road trips with Aunt Judy and, most of all, her s***lins and her family.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Jimme Dale Perkins; sisters Ester Hill and Patti Hill; brothers Dave Hill, Ronnie Hill, Richard Hill; grandchild Kashley Carpenter; son-in-laws, Gregory Knie and Jimmy Carpenter.
She is survived by her husband, Max Carpenter; her children, Ronda (Mike) Moore, Renee (Randy) Collins, Robin (Terry Jones) Carpenter, and stepson Frank Carpenter; brother Wilbert (Tammy) Hill; sisters Judy Hill and Darlene Hill; grandkids Kaila and John Roeller, Cameron and Mariah Moore, Josh and Shay Moore, Kristina and Jeff Masengale, Alaine and Kori Gregory, Jimmie Gregory, Jonnie and Amber Gregory, Kelsey and Colton Hinrichs, James Carpenter and Sirrina Wilson; 17 great-grandkids; many nieces, nephews and many more greats.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at the White Bird Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of the Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville. Send condolences to the family to blackmerfuneralhome.com.