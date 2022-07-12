Johnna Kay Belz, 78, passed away Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, in Bend, Ore., at The Hospice House, comforted by her two daughters who will forever love her and miss her, and the wonderful staff at The Hospice House.
She was born March 30, 1943, in Lewiston, to Owen and Maythelle Howard.
Johnna graduated from Lewiston High School in 1961. She was married to Fred Bushong for 20 years and they had two daughters, Patty and Cindy. The young family lived in Lewiston, Eugene, Ore., Eagle Point, Ore. and Medford, Ore. They also lived in Guam before settling in Prineville.
She worked in Prineville for more than 30 years at a local molding mill, until she retired in 2008 when she turned 65 years of age.
Johnna married Dick Belz on Aug. 1, 2008, in Pioneer Park, in Bend. She enjoyed classic car club activities with him and enjoyed keeping their yard beautiful and flower gardening, until her health restricted her from those activities. She kept an eye on her and Dick’s cul-de-sac and she adored their neighbors.
Johnna was preceded in death by her parents, Owen and Maythelle Howard; her brother, Robert Howard; and her beloved aunties and uncles.
Johnna is survived by her husband and caregiver for the last few years, Richard “Dick” Belz ,of Redmond, Ore., and his extended family; daughters and son-in-laws, Patty and Steve Bachman, of Baker City, Ore., and Cindy and Glenn Porter, of Liberty Hill, Texas; grandchildren, James Bachman and Stephanie (Nate) Petrucci, of Baker City, Erin Bachman, of Boise, Andrew Porter, of Liberty Hill, and Lydia Porter, of Austin, Texas; and great-grandchildren, Colbi and Hoyt Bachman and Bryson and Emmett Petrucci, all of Baker City. She is also survived by four cousins and their families, Steve, Don and Doug Spedden, and Jane Conrad.
No service was conducted and Autumn Funerals of Bend was in charge of arrangements.