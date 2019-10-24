John William Perry passed away Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, in Lewiston.
John was born in Arapahoe, Colo., near Denver, on Aug. 31, 1936. He was the only son of Edward Leigh Perry and Rose Ethel Zimmerman. His mother grew up in Lewiston. His parents moved to Arizona when he was a young child, and he grew up in the desert on East Winter Drive in Phoenix.
He worked for Lowry and Sorenson Engineers as an architectural draftsman. He contributed to such projects as the Phoenix Coliseum and the Beefeaters Restaurant. He enjoyed his early career in the engineering field and returned to it later in life. This career was interrupted by the Vietnam War, when he was called to active duty. He served in Hawaii and in Japan with ship-to-shore communications. Near the end of the war, he was transferred to Norfolk, Va. There, he ended his military service career. He opened an art gallery and lighting fixture shop. When the shop failed, he began driving truck, where he transported caustic chemicals.
He then found a job in Goodlettsville, Tenn., where he sold sheet metal products. The economy again took a downturn and he moved to Lewiston. His family moved to Arizona.
The architectural side of him still prevailed while in Lewiston and he designed a few custom homes and a small housing project. He also loved flying and trains. He drew trains from memory, down to the last detail.
The last few years of his life, he was cared for by Kaywol and Willadean Krishan, who were very devoted to him. He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and attended the Lewiston third ward.
He is survived by two children: daughter Jill Brimhall and son Merit Ian Perry, both living in the Phoenix area. He was preceded in death by four children, Michael Douglas Perry, Meed Kotaro Perry, Mega See Perry and Mica John Perry.
A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at Southwick Cemetery in Southwick. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.