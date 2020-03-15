John William Eddy III, 71, of Buckley, Wash., passed peacefully Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020.
He was born Jan. 23, 1949, to Jack and Dorothy, in Lewiston.
John served as a mortarman in Vietnam, then worked as a carpenter and volunteer firefighter for the Anderson Island Fire Department before spending 26 years as a machinist for Boeing. Upon his retirement in 2015, he became an active member of the VFW (Post 1414) and valued the support and community he found with his fellow veterans. We love and honor him as a father, brother, husband and friend.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and son John. He is survived by his wife, Barbara; children Sarah (JD), Ethan and James; their mother, Becci; grandchildren Isaiah, Charlotte and Anna; siblings Claudine, Evelyn, Charlotte, Jim and Jerry; and many friends and relatives.
It was his wish that memorials be made to the VFW and Buckley Kiwanis Food Bank. Memorial details will be announced at a later date. More information can be found at https://bit.ly/3arAxbr.