Johnny Bramlet was born at the family homestead on the Salmon River breaks near the town of Westlake, Idaho, on May 9, 1932. John passed away in his sleep at Guardian Angel Homes in Lewiston, where he was loved and passionately cared for, on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020.
Raised by his grandparents in Westlake, he was a true country boy who rode horses, shot his .22 rifle and roasted red potatoes in his campfires. Educated on the Camas Prairie, he graduated as a Highland Cougar in 1950.
Bramlet saw the world from a ship’s deck on a U.S. Navy destroyer, the USS Renshaw, serving his country in a sailor’s uniform as John was a proud veteran of the Korean War. Back home from the war, John robbed the cradle and married the love of his life, Ella Jean Williams, right out of high school. Love produced two sons, Brad Bramlet and Bryan Bramlet.
The family started out in Craigmont where Bramlet managed a Conoco gas station on Main Street. As destiny would have it, a house fire in Craigmont relocated them to Lewiston and John went to work for Evergreen Tire Co., serving as sales manager for 30-plus years. Selling tires put food on the table, a roof over their heads and athletic shoes on his sons’ ever-growing feet. When people say, “He broke his back to support his family,” our father literally did. From wrestling all of those Goodyear Tires at the tire store, bone spurs developed on his backbone, pressing in on his spinal cord, which caused unrepairable damage to his right hand and arm. He saw it as a disability; we all saw that hand as visible proof of a good man’s love and dedication to his wife and kids.
Forever the faithful sports fans of their two athletic sons, Johnny and Ella Jean never missed a game and there were too many to count. They were hardworking parents and together successfully managed to put both sons through college. John and Ella Jean were faithful providers. They had a lifelong dream to relocate back to the Camas Prairie after retiring. That retirement dream came to fruition in 1988, as together they built the cutest cedar cabin on a 10-acre forest of pine trees off Woodside Road. Reunited with lifelong friends, they enjoyed their golden years in the country.
Ella Jean passed away from cancer in 2005. Dad was of course diligently by her side, faithful to provide loving and gentle care all while loving her into heaven. The cabin became the God place for the entire family to gather where love equals time and time equals love. At Grandpa’s house, it was truly Christmas all the time.
To paint a portrait using word pictures of who John Bramlet was, they are as follows: A dad who was always there. Always. He continually flashed that joyful smile, backed with a teasing sense of humor and a giant does of kindness. He loved you best with the gift of service. All his close friends, which were many, called him Johnny — a name that communicated great fondness. He could build or fix anything. Yard, cars, home, shop, house and pool — all immaculate in his care. A selfless servant who always put others first before himself. An absolutely adored grandpa, “Papa” to three grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Just to name a few.
You don’t get to pick your dad. Why God decided to give us an awesome dad and papa, we really don’t know. But what we do know is that we are forever grateful for the amazing gift of our earthly father, John Bramlet. Johnny is in heaven in perfection now, reunited with many loved ones and friends. His faith in Christ and the promises of a loving and grace-giving God put him there. When we see you again, Dad, make sure you have a couple of mitts and a baseball so we can play some catch. See ya then, Papa.
John Bramlet is survived by his two sons, Brad (Susan) Bramlet, of Winchester, and Bryan Bramlet (Kim Moodie), of Boise; three grandchildren, Daniel Bramlet, Chad Bramlet and Brooke Anne (Justin) Pedersen; 12 great-grandchildren; sister Lavelle Rowland, of La Grande, Ore.; and a very special daughter-in-law, Kim Bramlet, of Lewiston.
A graveside memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 4, at the Craigmont Cemetery followed by a 4 p.m. celebration of life gathering at John’s home, 1707 Woodside Road, Winchester. Johnny’s favorite cookies and snacks will be served.
The family requests that memorial gifts may be donated to the Boys and Girls Club of the Lewis Clark Valley.