John Warofka hiked his last trail and planted his last garden Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021.
John was born to John and Louise Broslawik Warofka on March 16, 1957, in Cleveland and passed away at Deaconess MultiCare Hospital in Spokane.
John grew up in Parma, Ohio, attending catechism then moving on to rock ’n’ roll. He amassed a collection of T-shirts and concert stubs during his lifetime, souvenirs from his passion for music. In the early 1970s, John and two backpacking friends traveled by Amtrak to Glacier National Park for an extended backpacking trip and the seed was sown for his desire to come west.
In 1978 while attending Kent State University, John began working summers on the timber and stand exam crew for the U.S. Forest Service, Nez Perce National Forest, Selway Ranger District. He focused on his passion for plants and the outdoors as a future career. In addition to his employment with the U.S. Forest service he worked in arboretums and nurseries. True to John’s sense of adventure, as president of the Kent State Biology club, he organized fundraising and a trip to the Florida Keys for 15 members. He had many great memories of this adventure.
After two years at Kent State University, he transferred to the University of Montana, earning his bachelor’s degree in botany while continuing to work summers on the Selway District and Mentzer’s Greenhouse and The Squires Pub in Missoula during the school year. Upon graduation, John spent a few years continuing to work summers on the Selway and winters in Tucson, Ariz. Having traveled extensively in the eastern half of the U.S., he enjoyed the diversity of the desert, traveling the southwest, attending spring baseball training and stints selling Christmas trees. One notable trip in the winter of 1982-83, he and his friend Tim Palmer traveled down the mainland of Mexico, crossing the Gulf of California on a ferry to the Baja peninsula, then driving on down to Cabo San Lucas before wending their way back north to California.
The following winter was lived in the San Francisco Bay Area to be near his sister’s family. His brother-in-law, Drew, was stationed there with the Coast Guard. In fact, it was Drew who gave John a lead into his winter employment, living and working as a caretaker and bartender on a yacht, the Mariner II, which was hired out for evening cruises. He was also employed at the time to restore a ’65 antique mahogany boat, The Thunderbird.
John met Ann Simler in 1982 on the Selway District and they married in 1984, celebrating 37½ years together.
In 1991, after interspersing three years as a rural mail carrier for the U.S. Postal Service in Kamiah, he began his career in biological science/botanist with the U.S. Forest Service on the Selway District, now named the Moose Creek Ranger District. John loved his work, the people he met, coworkers, volunteers, contractors and the learning opportunities it afforded while being affiliated with the outdoor environment and living on the beautiful Selway River. John thrived under the leadership of program managers Steve Bateman and Leonard Lake. Their quality of programs and willingness to lead and mentor left a lasting impact. He often reflected on those years until his passing. John retired in 2019 after 34 years of service.
John was an avid sports fan and held season tickets for the University of Montana Grizzlies for many years. In 1995, he traveled with fellow alumni to be one of the 2,500 Griz fans attending the Montana Grizzlies’ first national NCAA Division 1-AA championship game in Charleston, W.Va., edging out Marshall 22-20. He was also a loyal fan and continued to root for and support the Cleveland Browns.
His love of gardening and cooking were skills he was renowned for, and enjoyed sharing his creations with others at gatherings. In bountiful garden years, it gave him great pleasure to share jars of his homemade salsas and pickled vegetables. John was an individual of a gentle nature and easy to laughter.
John was interesting and interested in so many things. He loved to go places, see and learn new things and travel at any opportunity through work or personal pleasure. The hiccup was that John saved every article he read, hoped to read or any item he determined of interest. It makes for a lot ... of saved interesting stuff.
John was preceded in death by his parents, John and Louise; his sister Linda and her husband Drew Wojtanik; and nephew Jesse Sexton.
He is survived by his wife, Ann; furry border collie friends, Hotch and Griff; nieces Jacquelyn (Rick) Parrish, Robin Wojtanik (husband Mark Bunch), Lindsey Simler and nephew Todd Sexton (Laura Young); sister-in-law Mary Jo Sexton (Terry); brothers-in-law Doug Simler and John Simler; great-nieces and nephews Emma, Adeline, Marjorie, Vivienne, Reece and Elliott.
A gathering to celebrate John’s life is being planned at a later date.
Condolences can be sent to P.O. Box 608, Kamiah.