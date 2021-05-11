John W. “Jack” Gilbert

John W. Gilbert, 73, of Potlatch, died Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, at Miss Dorothy Adult Family Home, of vascular dementia.

His memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Princeton Church of the Nazarene. He’s been buried at the Rock Creek Cemetery.

He is survived by his wife, Patty, at their home; daughters Stephanie Herbert (husband Tim), of Lewiston; Carol Clay (husband Eddie), of Woodstock, Ga.; Kellie Atkinson (husband Rob) and granddaughter Bethany Atkinson, of Moscow; mother-in-law Dortha Headrick, of Moscow; aunt Beverly Kayler, of Orofino; sister-in-law Dixie Gilbert, of Richland; sister-in-law Ruth Headrick Sweeney; brother-in-law Ken Headrick and wife Linda, of Newport, Wash.; brother-in-law Jim Headrick, of Garfield; nieces Christine Green (Joel), of Spokane; Judie Walker, of Moscow; Machelle Harris (Troy), of Mead, Wash.; Kendra Mendoza, of Newport, Wash; and nephew Richard Gilbert (Charlette), of Kennewick; stepsisters Connie Kneale (Rob), of Moscow; stepbrother Tom (Linda) Blewett, of Genesee; and their families.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the donor’s choice or to the Potlatch Ambulance.

Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.