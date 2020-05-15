John Verl Ham, 78, passed away of natural causes Saturday, March 21, 2020.
He was born June 22, 1941, to Melvin and Verla (Schadt) Ham in Dayton, Wash. John had three sisters, Carlene, Glenna and Mary.
The family later moved to Clarkston, where John attended school. He joined the U.S. Army in 1963 and served our country during the Vietnam War, and was honorably discharged in 1969. He returned home to Clarkston, where he went to work for Potlatch Corp. John was married three times during his life and he had four children, Joy, Michelle, Shane and Shawn.
John had always enjoyed being in the mountains and spent much of his time in “the Blues.” He liked to fish, camp, hunt and pick mushrooms. He also spent a lot of time woodcutting with his sons, many times staying at camp for the whole summer.
John was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, along with his granddaughter, Amanda. He is survived by his sons, Shane and Shawn (Keri), his daughters, Joy (Terry) Gullikson and Michelle (Michael) Naylor; and several grandchildren.
There will be a celebration of life at a later date.