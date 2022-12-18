John Schlomer

John G. Schlomer, lifelong farmer and cattle rancher in the Benge/Winona area, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, at the Pullman Regional Hospital. He was 82.
Funeral Services will be held Wednesday in LaCrosse with the graveside service being at 10 a.m., at the LaCrosse Cemetery, and the memorial service at 11 a.m. at the LaCrosse United Methodist Church. Pastor David Wells will officiate. Visitation hours for John will be Monday from noon to 5 p.m. and Tuesday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. at the Corbeill Funeral Home in Colfax.
John was born Sept. 29, 1940, in Spokane to John George and Dorothy Eisinger Schlomer. He was raised at Benge, Wash., along with his younger brother, Greg. He attended school at Winona and later in LaCrosse. During his seventh-grade year John transferred to LaCrosse and met another transfer student from Hay. They would later be the prom king and queen and graduate with the LaCrosse High School Class of 1959. Their friendship blossomed into marriage and on Jan. 28, 1962, John and Kathy Knox were married at the LaCrosse Methodist Church.
John worked alongside his dad and brother on the ranch, and after his marriage he and Kathy made their home near Winona where they raised their family. Family and farming was his life and his constant interest. He kept track of the weather faithfully, every day recording highs, lows, precipitation and barometric pressure. He was active in the Washington Association of Wheat Growers, the Washington Cattlemen’s Association and served on the board and was president of the Wheat Growers of Endicott. He also found time to serve as a fire commissioner for Whitman County Fire District 6 out of Endicott and Winona. He was a member of the LaCrosse United Methodist Church, LaCrosse Lions Club, and a longtime Mason.
John always enjoyed visiting with the neighbors and local farmers about the current state of farming practices. You could often find him socializing with friends at McGregors, Startins, Butch’s Pastime, BEK Machinery and other places farmers would gather. He loved pets; especially his Saint Bernard dogs, and dogs of all types were often drawn to him. When they moved to “the river” in 2007, he loved to watch the beauty of the river, and the activity of the railroad and highway. He never wanted to retire and continued making his rounds to check on the farm long after his medical needs indicated he needed to slow down. He loved driving tractor and combine and maintaining the roads on the ranch with his grader. In later years, he even made use of a 5-gallon bucket with a string so he could climb in and out of the grader, which proved effective until he accidentally ran it over.
Along with friends from LaCrosse, Endicott and St. John, many trips and fun golf outings were had at the St. John Golf Course. He and Kathy enjoyed many trips around the U.S., as well as traveling to England, Australia, New Zealand, Malaysia and Singapore. They made annual visits to Seaside, Ore., as well as many trips to Arizona. He was an avid supporter of his children and grandchildren in all of their athletic events and stock shows. John always pulled for the Cougars and Seahawks and attended many of their games over the years.
John will be missed by many in the community but especially by his wife of 60 years, Kathy, at their home; his children, David (Debbie) Schlomer of Endicott, Julie (Eric) Lee of Spokane, and Amy (Brent) VanderPol of Queen Creek, Ariz.; by his nine grandchildren of whom he was so proud; J. Michael (Katie) Schlomer, Nicole (Garrett) Link, Levi Schlomer, Nicholas (Keysa) Lee, Kaitlyn Lee, Spencer Lee, Madelyn Lee, Tristan (Rochelle) VanderPol, and Teagan VanderPol; and by four very special great-grandchildren; Karl, Wyatt, Eleanor (Schlomer), and Brayton (VanderPol); and by his brother; Greg (Sharon) Schlomer of LaCrosse; many nieces and nephews and a whole host of extended family and friends.
John was preceded in death by his parents.
The family suggests memorial gifts may be made to the Shriner’s Hospital, the Endicott Volunteer Fire Department (Fire District 6), or to any local volunteer fire department. On-line guest book is at www.corbeillfuneralhomes.com.
Corbeill Funeral Home in Colfax is in charge of arrangements.