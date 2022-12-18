John Schlomer

John G. Schlomer, lifelong farmer and cattle rancher in the Benge/Winona area, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, at the Pullman Regional Hospital. He was 82.

Funeral Services will be held Wednesday in LaCrosse with the graveside service being at 10 a.m., at the LaCrosse Cemetery, and the memorial service at 11 a.m. at the LaCrosse United Methodist Church. Pastor David Wells will officiate. Visitation hours for John will be Monday from noon to 5 p.m. and Tuesday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. at the Corbeill Funeral Home in Colfax.