John Robin Turner passed away Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, in New Bern, N.C.
He was born July 19, 1934, in Spokane, to Victor Hugo Turner and Roselyn Kester-Turner. John attended Lewiston schools, graduating from Lewiston High School in 1952, and then attended the University of Idaho, where he was a member of the Phi Delta Theta fraternity. He graduated with a degree in political science and a minor degree in history. He also attended post-graduate classes in law for one year.
John worked for KRPL radio in Moscow as a salesman and did radio “play-by-play” for most of the ballgames in the area. John also enjoyed theater and had leading roles in the Moscow Kiwanis club productions of “South Pacific” as Luther Billis and “Guys and Dolls” as Nathan Detroit.
John married Susan Teague-Floch in 1964. In Spokane, he was the radio sales manager for KREM. He and Susan were blessed with a son, Victor Jay Turner, in 1966.
After he and Susan divorced, he moved to the Portland, Ore., area where he worked for a radio station before getting his real estate license, and sold homes for a few years in the area. He then moved to Santa Barbara and Santa Maria, Calif., where he lived and worked until moving to North Carolina to be closer to his son, Victor.
He was preceded in death by his mother, father and two sisters, Shirli and Chris. He leaves his son, Victor (Esther) Turner, of New Bern, N.C., and stepdaughter Lisa Floch-Byers (Kevin), of Lewiston.
No memorial arrangements will be made per his request.