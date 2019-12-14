John Randall Smolar lost his battle with liver cancer on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019.
He was born March 26, 1955, to John and Jewell Smolar, in Lewiston. He served in the U.S. Army from November 1973 to November 1976. He was a power line tree trimmer for Asplund Tree Experts and a union member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) out of Spokane.
John leaves behind his wife, Robyn, and four sons, Eric, Jeremy, Richard and Cody. He also has left five brothers and sisters, Rod, Tana, Diane, Jeff and Phillip.
He was a kindhearted and loving man. He was loved by all, and will be missed by many.