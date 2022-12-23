John R. Henry

John R. Henry, beloved husband of almost 51 years, father and lifelong civil servant, passed away Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, at 71 years old after a short but courageous battle with brain cancer. John was born in Coulee Dam to Ted and Sivilla Henry.

His youth was spent moving around central and eastern Washington with his family while his father worked construction on the Columbia and Snake river dams. When John was 15, the family settled in Pomeroy where he met the love of his life, Eileen McCabe. He was an accomplished athlete in football, basketball and baseball, earning a scholarship to play football at Whitman College in Walla Walla. He eventually transferred to Washington State University to be with Eileen. They married in 1972 in Pomeroy.