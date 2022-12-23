John R. Henry, beloved husband of almost 51 years, father and lifelong civil servant, passed away Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, at 71 years old after a short but courageous battle with brain cancer. John was born in Coulee Dam to Ted and Sivilla Henry.
His youth was spent moving around central and eastern Washington with his family while his father worked construction on the Columbia and Snake river dams. When John was 15, the family settled in Pomeroy where he met the love of his life, Eileen McCabe. He was an accomplished athlete in football, basketball and baseball, earning a scholarship to play football at Whitman College in Walla Walla. He eventually transferred to Washington State University to be with Eileen. They married in 1972 in Pomeroy.
John took a job with the Idaho State Patrol and he and Eileen moved to Boise, where they stayed until John was hired by the Spokane Police Department. He was with the SPD for 14 years, reaching the rank of sergeant before being medically retired in 1987 because of injuries sustained on the force. While with the SPD, John graduated from Eastern Washington University with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Criminal Justice and then from Gonzaga Law School with a Juris Doctorate, all while welcoming son, John, and daughter, Jessica.
John practiced law in Spokane with his older brother, Robert Henry, before relocating to Pomeroy to join in practice with Rich Burns at Burns and Henry. In 1989, John was appointed Garfield County Prosecutor and he served in that role until 2006. He served as a Superior Court Commissioner in Asotin, Garfield, and Columbia Counties. He was appointed District Court Judge for Garfield County in 2009 and he stayed in that role until his retirement in 2017.
During the final years of his career and following his retirement, John and Eileen wintered in Mesa, Ariz., where John became an ace tennis player and honed his golf game. They made many dear friends over the years and thoroughly enjoyed their time in the sun and the endless happy hours. During his life, John was an avid hunter and fisherman and looked forward to his yearly deer hunt with his son.
John is survived by his wife of almost 51 years, Eileen Henry; son and wife, John and Chelsey Henry; and daughter and husband, Jessica and Brian Mennenga. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ted and Sivilla Henry; brother, Robert Henry; and brother, Larry Henry.
He has been cremated and a family celebration of life will be held in the spring.