Our beloved husband, father, grandfather and brother was called to Heaven on Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, at the Idaho State Veterans Home in Lewiston with his wife at his side.
John was born Dec. 16, 1956, in Shreveport, La., to James and Millicent Daniel, the youngest of six children.
John graduated from Lewiston High School in 1975. He took a year off to help his parents work the old Waha Store.
In November 1976, John enlisted in the United States Air Force. He attended basic training at Lackland Air Force Base (AFB) in San Antonio, Texas. After completing his training, he was stationed at Fairchild AFB in Spokane where he was trained as an avionics communication specialist working on C-130 aircraft.
John married his high school sweetheart, Donna Pearl (Sodorff), on May 20, 1978, and enjoyed 43 beautiful years together.
After serving four years in the military, John was discharged in 1980, then worked for a company making specialized electronic devices for golf clubs.
John reenlisted in the Air Force in 1982 and assisted U.S. operations during Operation Desert Shield and continued to serve his country proudly until 1995, when he retired. During his military career, John obtained the Air Force Commendation Medal along with the Air Force Achievement Medal.
After retirement, he worked various jobs, of which the most important was providing care to his first two grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Millicent Daniel; sister Tina Rogers; brother James “Butch” Daniel II; and sister Dianne Hollenbeck.
John is survived by his wife, Donna, residing at the family home, daughter Apryl Colbray (Lonnie), son Clinton Daniel (Mindy) and bonus son Danny Santiago; brothers Steve Daniel and William Daniel; as well as grandchildren Connor, Belle and Amelia.
A celebration of life will be at 11 a.m. Dec. 11 at Orchards Church of Nazarene, 347 Thain Road in Lewiston, followed by fellowship, sharing of memories and food.
John’s presence, love and impact on those he called friends and family will never be replaced. He will be remembered for his selflessness, dedication to Christ and taking care of everybody in need, and his drive for knowledge.
Flowers are welcome as John loved the springtime and life blossoming once again.
To honor how he lived and the values that drove him, we ask that monetary donations be made to the Salvation Army and/or a local charity that sponsors families for Christmas. Additionally, contributions can be made to ALS Association (Lou Gehrig’s Disease/Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis) in hopes of better medicine, early detection and prevention of others affected by the disease that took him.