John Paul Morbeck Sr., 92, of Lewiston, passed away from age-related natural causes, Tuesday, July 5, 2022 at Generations in Lewiston.
John was born Dec., 20, 1929 in Uniontown, to Joseph Bernard Morbeck and Madeline Fuchs.
He went to St. Boniface High School in Uniontown, graduating in 1948 and attended Spokane Community College, where he studied welding and fabrication.
He entered the U.S. Army and served in the Korean War and was stationed in Korea for 17 months, after which he was discharged in 1952 as a staff sargent.
He was married to Eileen Leona Hill on April 14, 1961, in Grangeville and Eileen Leona passed away in July, 1993. He married Peggy Kammers on April 3, 2000, in Lewiston and they were divorced in December 2021.
He was employed over the years as a welder, fabricator and a repairman. After he was discharged from the Army, he lived most of his adult life in Lewiston. Uniontown, the town in which he was born, remained a large and important part of his heart. He opened his own welding shop (John’s Welding) in 1971. He worked on many special projects in the area, such as the train used in the movie “Breakheart Pass.”John retired in 1988.
John was a member of the Knights of Columbus for 73 years and was a fourth-degree Knight. He belonged to the Eagles and was a member of All Saints Catholic Church in Lewiston, where he sang in the choir.
John is survived by his son, John Paul Morbeck Jr. and daughter-in-law Teresa Morbeck, of Clarkston, and their two sons, Connor Morbeck, Clarkston and Ryan Morbeck, Pullman; his daughter, Alexia Rose, of Seattle, and her son, Jesse Jarvis, Bothell; sisters Edna Mae Schultheis, Pullman and Angela Morbeck, Spokane.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Walter Morbeck; his sister, Sister Mary Angela Morbeck; brother the Rev. Howard Morbeck; brother Lawrence Morbeck and sister Rosmary Morbeck.
Rosary will be recited at 6 p.m., Thursday, at Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home, 920 21st Ave., in Lewiston, and the funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday, at All Saints Catholic Church, 3330 14th St., Lewiston.