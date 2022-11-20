After a four-year courageous battle with brain cancer, John Partridge died peacefully at his home.
John was born in Bremerton, Wash. in 1945. His early years, he enjoyed growing up in the McComas Meadows above Grangeville. His family later moved to Clarkston, where he graduated from Clarkston High School in 1963.
After high school, John enlisted in the National Guard, where he served almost six years. He later re-enlisted in the National Guard Reserves and served an additional 15 years. In 1965, he went to work for Boeing in Auburn, Wash., as a machinist working his way to manager of vendor surveillance. In that role, he flew all over the U.S. and Canada, monitoring vendors for the company. Following the tragic death of his wife, Carol, who was killed in an automobile accident in 1999, John retired from Boeing in 2000. He had served 21 years in the military and 35 years with Boeing.
John then moved back “home” to the Clarkston area and purchased his dream home on the Snake River.
After moving back in the area, John met Linda. They shared a love for horses, jet skis, camping, traveling, rodeos and the ocean. He loved “puttering” in his shop and working on the ranch. John’s love of fishing was contagious, and his beer pancakes made him famous among family and friends. John was an honest, hardworking man who loved his family.
John is survived by his wife Linda, brother David, his six children, 10 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.