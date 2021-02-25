John “Papa” E. Harris, 67, of Lewiston, died Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, at Providence Sacred Heart in Spokane because of cardiac arrest.
He was born April 18, 1953, in Lewiston to Ralph Harris and Ann Enyeart. John went to high school in Craigmont until transferring to Lewiston, finishing in 1971. He served in the U.S. Army from 1971-74. He met his wife, Kathy Haverly, while serving in the military at Fort Lewis. They were married Aug. 16, 1975, and made their home in Lewiston.
John lived in Lewiston from 1975 until his death. He started working at the mill July 25, 1975, and retired June 2008, as an inventory control specialist on the wood side.
He was a member of Bryden Canyon Golf course since 2008. He played baseball in high school and continued with fast pitch and slow pitch until he started golfing at age 45. John also helped coach his son’s baseball team. He spent his retirement golfing every day there wasn’t snow. If he wasn’t golfing, he was watching it or the NFL, MLB and golf on TV.
John is survived by his mother, Ann, of Clarkston; spouse Kathy Harris, of Lewiston; daughter Jenny Harris, of Lewiston; son Brett (Lindsey) Harris, of Lewiston; grandsons Hayden, Aiden and Izaac, all of Lewiston; brothers Wayne Harris, of Clarkston, and Ron (Z) Harris, of Laurel, Mont.; sisters Debi (Corlyn) Shaffer, of Clarkston, and Nicole Harris, of Missoula, Mont.; several cousins, nephews, nieces and many good friends.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents; father Ralph Harris; sister Cheryl Satter; nephew Jarrod Shaffer; and great-nephew Tristan Shaffer.
A service is set for 11 a.m. June 5 at Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home in Lewiston. A reception will follow.