John Nowoj

Jan. 15, 1963 — July 21, 2021
———
John Jesse Nowoj was born to Emil and Cookie Nowoj in Lewiston. He was raised in Clarkston where he attended Clarkston High School.
In 1992, John married his love, Liz Jackson. Their engagement came shortly after meeting at the office of their mutual employer, Mortenson Construction. Liz was John’s rock throughout their marriage and especially during his illness and final days. Together they raised their three children, Nicolas, Kyle and Alexa. John was a very proud dad.
John loved spending time with his family boating, fishing, hunting and watching sports. He also enjoyed tinkering around the house, rebuilding his prized Camaro, vacationing with friends and family, and spending time at his family cabin on the Snake River.
John was the senior vice president with Mortenson, overseeing businesses in Seattle and Portland. He spent his entire 35-year career with Mortenson. John was an exceptional mentor and coach, a builder’s builder, and a strong servant leader. But more than that, he was a friend and confidant to those he worked with.
John started at Mortenson in 1986 after graduating from Washington State University. At the request of a customer, he moved to Northridge, Calif., after the 1994 earthquake to rebuild the Northridge Mall. He and his family then moved to Dallas to build an office tower development for that same customer. John returned to Seattle in 2000 as the director of operations and was a key part of building Mortenson’s business in the Northwest for more than two decades. Over the last year, he was deeply engaged in the construction of Climate Pledge Arena, the new home of the NHL’s most recent expansion team, the Seattle Kraken. John loved hockey and he loved the challenge of tackling one of the most complex and difficult projects anywhere in the country.
John had a deep unbounded love of construction and the people he worked with. He had a caring ear and a fierce competitive spirit.
John passed away at home, surrounded by the love of Liz, Nick, Kyle and Alexa, as well as his three adoring sisters, Mary Jill (Dan) Rodgers, Susan (Jerry) Rauch and Patti Jo (Lisa) Nowoj. His family meant the world to him, as well as his extended family, aunt and uncle, Pat and Wayne Landkammer, Joan Brumfied, nieces, nephews, and many cousins. He will be greatly missed by all. John and his family also appreciated the presence of great friends and extended family during his final days.
We are grateful to Our Heavenly Father for surrounding John and his family with so much love and support during this difficult time.
A celebration of John’s life will be held 2 p.m. Thursday, July 29, at Timberlake Church in Redmond, Wash.
In lieu of flowers, the family is suggesting donations be made in John’s honor to The University of Washington’s GI/Pancreatic Oncology Department to support the research of Drs. Coveler and Sham as they continue to find a cure for pancreatic cancer: https://tinyurl.com/2erafzap