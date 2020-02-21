John Michael Minden, 72, passed away Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, at Kootenai Health in Coeur d’Alene. John was born May 13, 1947, the son of George and Gene Minden, of Lewiston.
John graduated from Lewiston High School in 1966, and then graduated from the University of Idaho in 1977. His love of architecture took him to western Washington, where he opened JM Architects in Bellevue.
Friendship was very important to John — many he kept over his lifetime. After retirement, he moved back to Idaho to be closer to his family and friends, and he made many new ones along the way.
John was a benefactor life member of the National Rifle Association, where he proudly served as a recruiter and vice chairman for the local Friends of the NRA.
John is survived by his daughters, Janelle (Bryan) Swanson and Gena (Drew) Perez; his grandchildren, Kayla Self, Cody Self and Dylan Swanson; his niece, Debbie Minden; and his nephews, Gene and James Minden. John was preceded in death by both parents, George and Gene Minden; as well as his brother, Monte Minden.
A service will be held at 2 p.m. Feb. 28 at Bell Tower Funeral Home in Post Falls.