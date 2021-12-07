Life began for John Merwin Adler March 28, 1972, in Oklahoma City, Okla. His parents, Merwin and Linda Adler, and older sister Joanna, welcomed him with open arms and hearts full of joy. Life ended for John on Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, at his home in Potlatch with an unexpected heart attack. He was in the arms of his family.
He married his wife, Andrea Van Arsdale, on Oct. 14, 2000, in the “best wedding ever” in Spokane. They moved to Potlatch in 2004.
As a regional sales manager for Adair Homes, he was positive, caring and passionate about his job, only wanting his team to succeed with integrity. His previous careers included ownership of several local Sprint stores.
His interests came in all varieties thanks to his insatiable curiosity, intelligence and boundless energy. These included music, camping, hunting, fishing, mechanics, woodworking, horseback riding and mountain climbing. He loved being outside exploring, never wanting to turn back before seeing what was “just around the next corner.” He had absolutely no fear — his life was one adventure after another. He had a unique sense of humor, able to make everyone laugh at just the right time. In the last few years he had become an enthusiastic member of the Potlatch Community Band, playing the bass clarinet.
He is survived by his mother, Linda; sister, Joanna (Simon); wife Andrea; two children, Kale (Steven) and Liam; brother-in-law Jeff; nieces Ariel (Scott) and Sierra; nephew Tristan; grand-nephew Hugo; parents-in-law Rene and Henry, and Dennis, as well as myriad friends and extended family. He was preceded in death by his father, Merwin, and his sister-in-law, Amy.
There are no adequate words to encompass the spirit of this man. Loving, giving, generous, compassionate, expressionate, hilarious, forgiving, enthusiastic, warm. We are all truly blessed to have had his guidance and companionship in this life and will strive to live by his example. He is greatly missed.
John’s celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday at Palouse Federated Church in Palouse with Rev. Corey Laughary officiating. Bright-colored clothing is encouraged in honor of John’s joyful spirit.
Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is caring for the family. Online condolences may be left at kramercares.com.