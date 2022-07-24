John Mark Gurgel was born Nov. 5, 1948, in Medford, Wis., to Roland and Lois (Bauer) Gurgel as the third oldest of nine. He attended seminary school and graduated from college with an English degree and graduate school with a master’s degree and ABD in psychology.
He was united in marriage to Catherine Beuke on July 6, 1993, in New Orleans. Previously he was married to and divorced from Carrie Martin.
John served as a teacher from 1970-79 at Immanuel Lutheran High School, in Mankato, Minn.
John and his family then moved to Clarkston, where he worked at Lewis-Clark State College in Lewiston. He moved to the Portland, Ore., area, where he continued his work in the higher education program development for Portland State University and Clatsop Community College. He relocated to Vancouver, Wash., and worked for 20 years as a Career Consultant for outplacement firms, DBM and LHH.
John retired in 2019 and continued to develop his photography and writing skills.
Survivors include his wife, Catherine Gurgel; his children and their spouses, Jason and Karen Gurgel, Matthew and Therese Gurgel, Jolene and Jason Ford, Jesse Gurgel, Danelle and Geoffrey McLachlan, Angela and Troy Gates and Johnna Gurgel. He also had 11 grandchildren.
The family would like to invite the community for a gathering and refreshments, to be held from 2-4 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 10, at the Lewiston Presbyterian Church, Fellowship Hall, 709 Sixth St., Lewiston.