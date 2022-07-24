John Mark Gurgel

John Mark Gurgel was born Nov. 5, 1948, in Medford, Wis., to Roland and Lois (Bauer) Gurgel as the third oldest of nine. He attended seminary school and graduated from college with an English degree and graduate school with a master’s degree and ABD in psychology.

He was united in marriage to Catherine Beuke on July 6, 1993, in New Orleans. Previously he was married to and divorced from Carrie Martin.