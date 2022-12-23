John began life at St. Joseph’s Hospital with a twin sister Nov. 6, 1967, and he lost his battle with colon cancer Dec. 9, 2022.

John was always a curious person. Interested in examining how things worked. As a child he was given a roll of tape by his maternal grandmother, and he proceeded to tape all living things in her back yard. He built his first computer at 13 using an old black and white TV monitor and other collected materials. He proceeded to write simple programs like Pong, quickly progressing to more complex programs. His avid curiosity influenced how he lived.