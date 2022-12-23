John began life at St. Joseph’s Hospital with a twin sister Nov. 6, 1967, and he lost his battle with colon cancer Dec. 9, 2022.
John was always a curious person. Interested in examining how things worked. As a child he was given a roll of tape by his maternal grandmother, and he proceeded to tape all living things in her back yard. He built his first computer at 13 using an old black and white TV monitor and other collected materials. He proceeded to write simple programs like Pong, quickly progressing to more complex programs. His avid curiosity influenced how he lived.
After graduating from Lewiston High School in 1986, he joined the United States Marine Corps. He served as an embassy guard, computer operator and network specialist. During his four years of service, he visited or was stationed in Japan, USSR, Austria, Finland, Portugal and Australia. He was called to serve in Desert Storm and was promoted to the rank of staff sergeant. He was awarded the Meritorious Mast, Letter of Commendation, Meritorious Unit Commendation, National Defense Service Medal, Sea Service Deployment Ribbon (two-time recipient), Overseas Service Ribbon (two-time recipient), Good Conduct Medal (two-time recipient), Pistol Expert Badge and Rifle Expert Badge.
Following military service, John attended the Community College of Spokane and earned an Associate of Arts in applied science network engineer. He continued schooling at the University of Idaho for a brief period. With his AA degree and self-taught technological skills, he began working as an equipment operator for Utilix Corporation before becoming a technical support specialist with the Spokane Independent School District. John spent most of his career, 16 years, with Navia Benefit Solutions of Bellevue, Wash., as a Network Administrator. Because of his spirit of inquisitiveness, John decided to further his education in 2019.
While attending college remotely during the pandemic, he spent his winters in the Arizona desert on BLM land. He set up a solar power grid and studied. In the summers, he returned to his family’s Country Rose Lane property in Idaho to continue with his studies. He earned a Bachelor of Science in computer science: computer programming/programmer from Western Governors University. He was proud of his degree accomplishment and looked forward to a career change from IT administrator to programming at the time of his diagnosis. Despite earning his degree from another university, he was an Idaho Vandal to the end.
John was a very private person — even with his siblings, those to whom he was closest. We always joked that one day John would show up to a family gathering with a wife and kids we knew nothing about. There are so many other qualities that made him the most interesting human to us. He was quick-witted with a dry sense of humor. Even as a child, John gently trolled people before it became a popular term and was sometimes called a mockingbird. He lived life on his terms and loved to travel. He and his twin, Julie, went to Thompson Twin concerts around the U.S. It was their first concert, and it became a tradition for him to find concerts and for Julie to make the travel arrangements. He also enjoyed going to Def Leppard concerts with siblings Laura and Joe. John liked attending collegiate and professional sports games. Additionally, he often attended Seattle Seahawks, Mariners and Kraken games with sisters Laura and Maria. He relished spending time with siblings target shooting and hunting. He especially enjoyed the guided hunting trip he took with his brothers, Doug and Joe, to Northern Alberta, Canada. He earned bragging rights as he harvested the largest bull moose at 42 inches.
He rarely RSVP’d. If you invited him and told him where and when, he’d show up. He never wanted to miss a gathering as he loved being around family and friends. He loved his Leatherman and had one of every kind, big and small, as well as two Leatherman watches and a few bracelets. He also liked giving them as gifts to his siblings. We think he must have held stock in the company.
John believed in never using cheap paper napkins, “Buy the nice ones — we aren’t that poor!” He was always down for a game of cribbage and grabbing a bite together, especially if steak bites were on the menu. We will remember him every time we play a game of cribbage. He was the one to beat.
He is survived by his siblings, Doug Yochum, of Hayden, Idaho; his twin, Julie Yochum, of Craigmont; Joe Yochum and wife Renay, of Lewiston; Laura Woods Wiltshire and husband Jeffery, of McMinnville, Ore.; Anne Gleaton and husband Neal, of Mead, Wash.; Dan Yochum and wife Jennifer, of Pasco; James Yochum and wife Angie, of McMinnville; and Maria Garnant and husband Andy, of Camas, Wash. John also is survived by his father Dale Yochum, of Pierce. His mother, Sara J. “Sally” Abrams Yochum, died in May 2004.
John was a patient teacher, especially to his nieces and nephews. Mr. Safety of all things, especially guns and fireworks. His nieces and nephews are Courtney Owens and son Harrison, of Hayden Lake, Idaho; Madison Woods and her husband Jake, of Austin, Nev.; Noah, Abraham and Olivia Gleaton, of Mead, Wash.; Ethan, Mason and Grant Yochum, of McMinnville; Sara Jane Wallace, of Clarkston; Emelia Jane “Emmie” Yochum, of Lewiston; and Sally, Lucy, and Lincoln Garnant, of Camas.
In addition, John is survived by those whom he had a treasured relationship: his maternal first cousin once removed, Jim Aitken, of Bellevue, Wash.; and his goddaughter, Emelia Jane Yochum, of Lewiston. Further, he is survived by five paternal uncles and one maternal uncle; two maternal aunts; and 47 first cousins; 45 paternal and two maternal.
John was preceded in death by his grandparents James W. and Frances P. Abrams, and Raymond and Olive Yochum; five aunts and three uncles; and three paternal cousins.
John was the smartest of all of us (siblings) — holder of random (and mostly useful) facts. He was very patient (except when he saw a bad driver) and a very thoughtful listener. His siblings felt so lucky to have each other as they took on the world and now deeply grieve his passing. He was tall and strong and fought his colon cancer diagnosis quietly, yet fiercely until the end. He never wanted to be a burden, and it was hard for him to ask for help. Nevertheless, we did our best to shower him with the love and adoration he so deserved. John did not want a service, but his family is planning a celebration of life picnic to be held Memorial Day weekend of 2023. Details to follow later. If you would like to honor John’s memory donate to Newby-ginnings of North Idaho (newbyginnings.org), a veteran and active military support group.