John Hubert Meyer, 76, of Uniontown, passed away Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, at his Uniontown home.
John was born May 6, 1945, in Colfax to Hubert and Hilda (Guettinger) Meyer. He grew up on the family farm in Uniontown and attended St. Gall Catholic School and Colton High School. John attended Wenatchee Junior College for a time until entering the U.S. Army. He served three years, two of those in Italy, and following his honorable discharge he returned to Uniontown.
John married Barbara Babinski on Oct. 21, 1967, at St. Gall Catholic Church in Colton and together they have made their home at the family farm since that time. John spent his entire life farming the land and took great pride in every aspect of the farm. He served on the Uniontown Co-Op Board, as well as the Colton School Board through the years. He was also an active member of the Colton Gun Club. John was a member of St. Gall Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus, and served on the St. Boniface Parish Council. John was a dedicated member of the Boyd Maynard American Legion Post.
Above all, John was a devoted family man. Time spent with family was always important to him; especially watching all his children and grandchildren’s sporting events. He and Barb rarely missed a game or match. John and Barb spent many enjoyable times traveling the western United States in their RV and being together. John also enjoyed his daily coffee with his group of friends in Uniontown.
John is survived his wife, Barbara, at the family home in Uniontown; his daughter, Amy (Tony) Chadwick, of Uniontown, and their children Savannah, Brady and Reece; his sons, Tom (Heather) Meyer, of Uniontown, and their children, Chelsea (Derek), Jake and Haley (Jordan), and Tony (Kristine) Meyer, of Pullman, and their daughter, Georgia; three sisters, Kathie Lyon, Janice Demaray and Donna Strong; and two great-grandsons, Beau and Dash. John was preceded in death by his parents, and a brother, Ed Meyer.
The rosary will be held at 10 a.m. Friday at St. Gall Catholic Church in Colton. The funeral Mass will follow at 11 a.m. Interment will follow the services at St. Gall Catholic Cemetery. Corbeill Funeral Home of Pullman has been entrusted with arrangements.
Memorial donations are suggested to Fire District 14 or to the St. Gall Endowment Fund. Online condolences may be sent to corbeillfuneralhomes.com.